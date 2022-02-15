OnePlus recruits OxygenOS 12 closed beta testers for Nord in India

OnePlus has started recruiting OxygenOS 12 closed beta testers for the OnePlus Nord in India. If you are using the Indian OxygenOS version on Nord, you can join the Closed Beta Program and get a taste of the latest OS version in advance.

"We are looking for the OnePlus Nord Indian users to experience the OxygenOS 12 in advance, and, by submitting feedback and sharing your suggestions, help us improve everyone's software experience. If you are using the Indian OxygenOS version on OnePlus Nord, and love testing new software, now is the time to join," OnePlus wrote in a blog post on the community forums.

For this short-term Closed Beta Program, OnePlus will invite 150 people who meet the following requirements:

You are using a OnePlus Nord India variant

You are an active OnePlus Community member

You are willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team on Telegram

The CBT version is not the stable version, which is still in development. After updating to the CBT version, you'll remain to be patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it

It is worth mentioning that participants with excellent performances will be awarded by the company. More details can be found here.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord boasts a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The process is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord houses a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera for selfies.

The handset is backed by a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.