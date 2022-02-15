Left Menu

You Tube terminates Sansad TV's account

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 11:44 IST
The You Tube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was terminated for allegedly violating YouTube's community guidelines.

This followed reports on social media that the account was hacked and renamed as ''Etherium'', a crypto currency.

Though there was no official word on the issue, officials said the issue has been raised with Google.

Something like hacking has taken place. A complaint has been lodged with Google and they are looking into it, an official said.

Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media showed message that ''This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

