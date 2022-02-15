Sony Launches SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband Speakers and WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter for an Enhanced Work from Home and Cinema at Home Experience

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) With a commitment to offer the best audio experience, Sony has announced two new wireless neckband speakers SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7 in a new comfortable and smart design. The new SRS-NB10 allows you to take conference calls, listen to music and walk around in total comfort all day. The SRS-NS7 offers an immersive Dolby Atmos enabled personal cinema sound experience, along with the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter, which also works with WF-1000XM3, WH-1000XM4, WH-XB700, WI-1000XM2 to realize the same experience as with SRS-NS7. With SRS-NB10, experience high quality personal sound.

The SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker unit that is angled upwards, so sound is optimised for your ears alone. Passive radiators embedded at the back of the unit boosts the bass to ensure the sound is well-balanced. Even with others in the room, you’ll hear every word clearly at low volumes. The new SRS-NB10 has been perfectly designed for online conferences, making every meeting effortless and comfortable whether you’re working from home or from the office. Be heard, even when home is noisy with Precise Voice Pickup Technology with SRS-NB10 The SRS-NB10 allows you to have clear audio quality for the calls that matter. Whatever’s going on around you, your voice will always be heard clearly, thanks to Precise Voice Pickup Technology. Two high-quality directional microphones, combined with advanced audio signal processing means that the SRS-NB10 minimises feedback and echo, whilst delivering crystal clear voice quality to the person, or people, on the call. You can also easily control the microphone while on conference calls with a simple click of the MIC Mute button. You also have easy control over volume; simply touch the volume buttons on the side of the SRS-NB10 for a level that’s comfortable for you. Play and pause when listening to music by touching the button directly on the neckband speaker. Enjoy a lightweight and comfortable design for all-day wearing The SRS-NB10, wireless neckband speaker is light and comfortable with a secure fit around your neck that rests gently on the shoulders so you can keep wearing it, even when your work is done. From the first meeting to listening to music while making dinner, the SRS-NB10 is comfortable all day long. The flexible band on the back helps you find the perfect fit. Plus, the open-ear style allows you to listen to calls yet still be aware of what’s going on around you. Its so light you won’t even notice its presence. Get up to 20 hours of battery life and an IPX4 splash-proof design Even hard workers won’t have to worry about battery life. The SRS-NB10 is ready to handle a whole day of business calls, music playlists, TV shows and more. With up to 20 hours of battery life you’re ready to go and keep going no matter how many virtual meetings you need to join. The SRS-NB10 is compatible with USB Type-C®. If you do run low, a quick 10-minute charge with USB Type-C® gives you up to an hour of extra work or play. The SRS-NB10 comes with IPX4 splash-proof design lets you enjoy your favourite shows and tunes, even while you’re doing daily chores like washing up. Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer creates Dolby Atmos® cinematic surround sound with the SRS-NS7 and WLA-NS7 is supplied and sold separately wireless transmitter The SRS-NS7 is the world’s first Dolby Atmos® compatible wireless neckband speaker with Sony’s BRAVIA XR models. It delivers Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound experience that provides a perfectly optimised cinematic experience with the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app. The SRS-NS7 creates the ideal arrangement of virtual Dolby Atmos® speakers around you – immersing you in the scene as if you were there in the action. To use it, connect the supplied wireless transmitter WLA-NS7 to the TV with an optical cable and USB cable, then pair the SRS-NS7 with the transmitter via Bluetooth® connection - simple! For a truly personalised experience, use the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer smartphone app to take photos of your ears, to analyse your unique hearing characteristics as a result, and to integrate these characteristics into your SRS-NS7 audio experience. WLA-NS7 Wireless Transmitter, a TV, and Sony brand headphones, you can enjoy TV audio in personalized 360 spatial sound. As of Oct 2021, the compatible devices are as follows:WF-1000XM3, WH-1000XM4, WH-XB700, WI-1000XM2. Experience crystal clear acoustics and powerful sound pressure with X-Balanced Speaker Unit and a passive radiator Using Sony’s renowned audio technologies, the SRS-NS7 delivers crystal clear acoustics and powerful sound pressure for richer, deeper sounds for the ultimate personal cinema experience. This is thanks to an X-Balanced Speaker Unit that provides the optimum speaker size in a compact body and increases sound pressure and reduces distortion for clear music and vocals. Alongside this, the upward facing speaker delivers clear sound directly at you without disturbing others, so you can be fully immersed in your movies and music even at midnight. Plus, the passive radiator increases low frequency response for clear bass sound delivering thumping music sound effects and deep beats. Enjoy the comfortable and flexible fit The SRS-NS7 provides hours of comfortable viewing of your favourite movies, TV shows or concerts thanks to its flexible and ergonomic design that fits securely around your neck. The flexible band on the back of the speaker helps you find the perfect fit for total comfort while enjoying your entertainment. SRS-NS7 has a battery life of 12 hours for non-stop entertainment with IPX4 rating The SRS-NS7 provides up to 12 hours of power and up to 5 hours at maximum volume so even the longest movies and TV shows just keep on playing. If you do run low, quick charging with USD type-C® for 10-minutes gives you up to an extra 60 minutes of extra play time. The IPX4 splash-proof design of the SRS-NS7 lets you enjoy your favourite shows and tunes anywhere in the house without worry, even while doing your daily chores. Both SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7 besides being designed to be stylish, are also designed keeping environment in mind. Plastic comprises less than 10% and 5% respectively of the packaging material, reflecting Sony’s commitment towards reducing the environmental impact of its product and practices. Price and Availability The new SRS-NB10, SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speakers and WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter are available across all Sony Center, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India.

Model Best Buy (in INR) SRS-NB10 Rs. 11,990/- SRS-NS7 Rs. 22,990/- WLA-NS7 Rs. 5,690/- Image: SRS-NB10 and SRS-NS7

