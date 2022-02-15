How to buy youtube views and increase the rating?

There is no clear formula for getting a huge number of views at once because if it were true, everyone would have been a superstar on YouTube long ago. However, there are methods that, applied together, can make your channel popular. In this article, we will myth bust proven strategies that will help you get as many views as you want!

We talk about practical tips with the help of which you can improve the rating of your YouTube channel and gain recognition from your audience.

Retention rate (viewing time) is one of the key ranking factors. You can keep track of this metric in YouTube Analytics. YouTube values long videos because they have a longer viewing time. If your viewer has watched your video to the end, it means they like your content.

Increase your chance of ranking your channel and buy youtube views.

If you are not on the first day on YouTube, you've probably already tried free ways to increase the number of views and other metrics. If so, then I think you know that unfortunately, this strategy is useless.

YouTube tracks what users are doing on your channel and if they see that your videos are in demand the platform will automatically continue to promote your videos, which means you'll get more views on your channel!

Many YouTube users try to get views for free anyway and turn to various services for trial views, which in the future they can get only for money, but this is also a bad tactic, because if you try to get a lot of free views from obscure resources, your channel may be blocked.

If you doubt that adding views will affect your ranking, then by adding a few free views, you will immediately see that and see the results. Also, you must understand that the free traffic is bots and with this kind of promotion, you will definitely lose your organic audience and maybe even an entire channel. So if you want to be serious about it, choose efficient and proven services that can take your channel to the recommendation, such as Views.biz.

Why do paid views increase organic audience?

If you have a YouTube channel and your subscriber base, you already have a number of free but natural views. If you add buying paid views to them, youtube algorithms see an increase in the audience to your channel and automatically put it in recommendations to other users.

If you don't buy views, your channel will rank less, but if you take it seriously, you'll be able to attract organic traffic.

By increasing the number of views on your videos you increase engagement and thus all the metrics of your channel grow. Consequently, your videos become popular.

Your content has to persuade the viewer to watch your video!

You have to learn how to draw attention to yourself so that your viewers want to watch, like, and comment on your videos.

What's the formula for successful content? Think like your customer. Try to put yourself in the viewer's shoes. Analyze what questions you might have about your video, what you can pay attention to, and how you can provoke a user to react.

Try to make quality content at once. Hire a team of cameramen and editors. Quality content always looks expensive.

Try to be original. In any niche, it is difficult to tell something new, but even if you try to copy your content, try to do it in your own way. If you make trending videos in a new way, they will already look interesting.

How to increase the rating on YouTube?

You have to remember that the rating of each video affects your channel. Achieving high ratings allows you to attract more audiences to your content.

If your video is not at the top of the search, it will be very difficult for your users to find it. So how do you get your account to the top? Optimize your content:

Step 1 - Optimize your video titles

The titles of your videos should not be long, you only need to use about 130 characters. If you make a series of your videos, each of them should start with the same keyword so that the user can easily find the continuation. Don't forget about the description either. Here, too, be sure to use keywords. But again, don't forget to do it naturally. Once you've prepared the packaging for the video, you need to match it with hashtags. The more hashtags fit the theme of your video, the more your video will be ranked in recommendations.

In order to understand what key phrases you need, use analytics services. The main rule is to make your titles look natural so that YouTube can automatically promote your videos. Analyze your channel in your personal account on YouTube, also use special programs for statistics. You should clearly understand your target audience and what your people like from your videos and what doesn't arouse interest. Based on this, you should make a content plan.

Step 2 - optimize your covers

Miniaturization is a small picture from your video which will be displayed to the user when he is watching your channel. Cover design should be given a lot of attention. Depending on how good the thumbnail you use depends on whether the person will watch your video or not.

There are a lot of programs on the internet for creating beautiful thumbnails, find the one that's more convenient for you and go ahead. A well-designed cover will definitely attract attention and increase the number of clicks and views of your video.

So, you and I have figured out how to get your videos ranked, as well as how to get organic views and subscribers, not to mention other forms of engagement. The more suggestions you offer on the platform, the higher your channel's rating will be. With our tips, you can definitely become a true YouTube star.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)