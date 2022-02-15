Left Menu

Opera browser enables emoji-only web addresses

Web browser company Opera has said on Monday that it will enable emoji-only based web addresses "to bring a new level of creativity to the internet."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Web browser company Opera has said on Monday that it will enable emoji-only based web addresses "to bring a new level of creativity to the internet." According to The Verge, the integration is part of a partnership with Yat, a company that sells URLs with strings of emoji in them.

"It's been almost 30 years since the world wide web launched to the public, and there hasn't been much innovation in the weblink space: people still include .com in their URLs," Jorgen Arnesen, executive vice president of mobile at Opera, said in a press release. Yat pages are unique domains generated when someone purchases a string of emoji, which itself is called a Yat. The owner of a Yat can create an NFT of their emoji string, and the company plans to eventually let users connect their Yats to electronic payments.

According to the company, musicians are among the early adopters of Yats; for instance, singer Kesha's Yat page is the emojis Rainbow Rocket Alien, followed by y.at, which redirects to her Kesha's World website. Yat co-founder Naveen Jain said Yat emoji domains let users personalize their internet identity, potentially giving creators, artists, and others, more visibility online. The company introduced Yat pages on February 1.

As per The Verge, with the Opera integration, users won't have to type in the y.at part of the Yat page web address as they do in other browsers, so to get to Kesha's Yat page in Opera, you'd just type in the Rainbow Rocket Alien emojis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

