OnePlus 9RT update fixes screen flickering issue during calls

OnePlus has released a new software update for the OnePlus 9RT that brings a couple of bug fixes and improvements. The latest update, OxygenOS 11_A.04, doesn't include the latest Android security patches.

As per the changelog shared by the company on the OnePlus community forums, the update addresses the issues of black screen and screen flickering when making calls on the OnePlus 9RT. Below is the complete update changelog:

System

[Fixed] the issues of black screen and screen flickering when making calls

[Improved] system stability and fixed known issues

You can check for the update manually by navigating to the phone Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT has a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support that accelerated the battery from 0-100% in just 29 minutes.