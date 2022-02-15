Left Menu

U.S. to allow advanced headlights after Toyota petition

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it would allow advanced headlights known as "adaptive driving beams" to be used in vehicles on U.S. roads that could help prevent nighttime crashes. The agency acted in response to a petition filed by Toyota Motor Corp in 2013 to allow the lights, which provide more illumination than existing lights without a glare to oncoming motorists by using additional sensors to automatically adjust lights.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:44 IST
U.S. to allow advanced headlights after Toyota petition
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it would allow advanced headlights known as "adaptive driving beams" to be used in vehicles on U.S. roads that could help prevent nighttime crashes.

The agency acted in response to a petition filed by Toyota Motor Corp in 2013 to allow the lights, which provide more illumination than existing lights without a glare to oncoming motorists by using additional sensors to automatically adjust lights. The headlights have been permitted in Europe for more than a decade and are also allowed in Japan and other countries. Volkswagen AG and BMW AG also later filed petitions to use the lights on U.S. vehicles

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022