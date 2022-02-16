Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 11 Build 22000.527 (KB5010414) with new features, improvements and fixes. This update includes enhancements to the Taskbar, the ability to shares cookies between IE mode and Microsoft Edge and support for Windows Hello for Business Cloud Trust, among others.

You can now mute/unmute and share open application windows from the Taskbar while on video calls. You can easily toggle audio on and off by clicking on an active microphone icon that will appear on the right side of your Taskbar during a call. As for window sharing, simply hover over the app icon on your Taskbar to launch the share control, then confirm you're ready to share it live.

The new window sharing and mute controls are available to Microsoft Teams users with a work or school account.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

[New] Provides the ability to shares cookies between Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode and Microsoft Edge.

[New] Adds the clock and date to the taskbars of other monitors when you connect other monitors to your device.

[New] Adds weather content to the left side of the taskbar if the taskbar is aligned in the center. When you hover over the weather, the Widgets panel will appear on the left side of the screen and will disappear when you stop hovering over the area.

Updates an issue that affects dialog boxes in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

Updates an issue that causes Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode to stop working when you press the F1 key.

Updates an issue that displays right-to-left (RTL) language text as left justified on File Explorer command menus and File Explorer context menus.

Updates an issue that might cause the time zone list in Settings to appear blank for users who are not administrators.

Updates an issue that causes incorrect tooltips to appear in an empty area on the taskbar after you hover over other icons like battery, volume, or Wi-Fi.

Improvements and fixes