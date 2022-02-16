IBM expands hybrid multicloud services portfolio with Neudesic acquisition

IBM has acquired Neudesic, a leading U.S. cloud services consultancy, to expand its hybrid multicloud services' portfolio and further advance the company's hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Neudesic specializes primarily in the Microsoft Azure platform and provides a full scope of digital transformation services across advisory, application development, cloud migration, DevOps, integration, data engineering, data visualization and hyper-automation. It has 1,500+ cloud and data experts located across the U.S. and in India.

In a joint press release on Tuesday, the companies said that Neudesic's cloud and data consultants will join IBM Consulting's growing hybrid cloud services business, extending the latter's skills and certifications across the hybrid cloud ecosystem including Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Databricks, Snowflake, Denodo, Kubernetes, MuleSoft, RedHat, Salesforce, UIPath, SAP and Oracle.

"As one of the leading cloud platforms, Microsoft Azure is key to many of our clients' ability to modernize and innovate. Neudesic adds deep Azure cloud, data engineering and data analytics expertise to accelerate our clients' hybrid cloud journeys. This builds upon IBM's prior acquisitions of cloud transformation capabilities last year," said John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting.

Commenting on the acquisition, Parsa Rohani, Co-Founder and CEO, Neudesic, said, "As a Microsoft Gold Partner with multiple Azure competencies, Neudesic is excited to enhance IBM's hybrid cloud strategy with extensive Azure capabilities. The combination of our capabilities with IBM's hybrid cloud vision and scale will drive even more impactful innovation for clients."