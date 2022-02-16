Left Menu

Two U.S. senators set to introduce 'Kids Online Safety Act'

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 16:30 IST
Two U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Wednesday, called the "Kids Online Safety Act," that would require social media platforms to provide parents with tools to protect their children online.

The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, seeks to protect minors from harmful images, sexual exploitation, bullying and product recommendations.

Under the proposed legislation, social media companies would also be required to conduct an annual independent audit on the risks to minors on their platforms, the senators said in a written statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

