Left Menu

Searches being made easier with Google Drive's new filters rolling out for everyone

The Search chips feature, that's supposed to make searching for files in Google Drive easier, is now being made available to all Workspace users, including G Suite Basic and Business users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:11 IST
Searches being made easier with Google Drive's new filters rolling out for everyone
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Search chips feature, that's supposed to make searching for files in Google Drive easier, is now being made available to all Workspace users, including G Suite Basic and Business users. According to The Verge, it was first released as a beta in November and should let users narrow down their search results by location, file type, date modified, people, tasks, and shared label.

Users can use search chips by entering a keyword in Drive's search bar as they normally would. Right below the search bar, they'll see six different dropdown menus for search chips: Location, File Type, People, Last Modified, Title only, and To do. Selecting from these menus will filter their search results accordingly, for example, click Location, and you'll get to filter your results by Anywhere in Drive, My Drive, Shared with me, Starred, and Trashed.

Google previously hid Drive's more limited collection of search filters within a dropdown tab built into the search bar. Placing them just above your search results should make them easier to find and manage. As per The Verge, Google rolled out search chips to Gmail in 2020, which you can also find below the search bar. After using search chips in Gmail, it's nice to see the feature carried over to Drive, where things can get disorganized pretty quickly. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022