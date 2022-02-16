Cyient launches private 5G Networks CoE, inks pact with IIT Hyderabad for research

Hyderabad, Feb. 16 (PTI): Cyient, an engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, on Wednesday announced the launch of its Private 5G Networks Center of Excellence (CoE) and said it signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE.

A press release from Cyient said it will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various digital use cases and interoperability with best-of-breed components from industry leaders.

Located in Cyient’s facility here, the CoE will combine the company's enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad’s research and technology expertise to develop and test Private 5G network solutions, it said.

Cyient was recently recognized as a Major Contender for 5G Engineering Services in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix, and, with the launch of the Private 5G Networks CoE, Cyient reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation and strengthens its collaboration with academia.

Prabhakar Atla, Senior Vice President and Head of Communications and Utilities business unit, Cyient, said, “IIT Hyderabad is an institute renowned for cutting-edge research and innovation, and the CoE will immensely benefit from its expertise. We will continue to evolve the CoE through collaboration with network solution providers.” B.S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, said, “We have had a very enriching relationship with Cyient thus far - collaborating on 5G chipset design and endowing a chair for research in new-age communication. With the Private 5G CoE, our collaboration will deepen further. We are very excited about the journey ahead.” PTI GDK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)