Delhi Police platinum jubilee: Rakesh Asthana launches ‘Kissa Khaki Ka’ e-newsletter

Taking its social media presence a step ahead, the Delhi Police, which celebrated its platinum jubilee on Wednesday, launched a monthly e-newsletter named after its new podcast series ‘Kissa Khaki Ka’ that chronicles significant events and milestones of the force.

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the newsletter has been garnering good response from public as well as the police force.

According to police, the e-newsletter for the month of February is a digital compilation of various activities of the force. The first edition of the newsletter starts with a message from Asthana who says it is a chronicle of significant events and milestones, and celebrates the men and women in Khaki who keep the national capital safe and secure.

Launching the e-newsletter, Asthana said over the last few days, the city police has been trying to portray a positive and constructive image of the force on social media and using other forms of media -- print and electronic.

He said in the 24×7×365 work duration, sometimes certain good work of the force goes unnoticed by the public and on the other end, even small activities done by the force win the heart of the people.

The top cop further said focusing on all these aspects, a social media monitoring cell was formed under the Special Branch Unit and through this platform, the force has been trying to give correct information to the public about incidents and crimes that take place here. It is being done to counter misinformation and complaints, he said.

''Our idea is to give out correct facts and figures to the public. In this new age, many unfortunate things take place and new kinds of crime are emerging,'' he told media.

Citing the example of cybercrime, Asthana said it is the responsibility of the police force to create awareness among the residents about such menace and alert them.

''We are creating awareness of such crimes through our social media handles,'' he added.

Praising its unique initiative of ‘Kissa Khaki ka’ podcast series where stories of braveheart security personnel are shared, the police commissioner said it is also a medium to stay connected with the public and since its launch, it has been getting a good response from the people, police personnel as well as their families.

Stressing that ''information is power'' in today's world, he said if the information is utilised in a good way, a constructive society can be made.

He said some disgruntled people try to take advantage of a particular situation and misuse it, so the force is making full use of the social media platform to avoid it.

''Our team from special branch will make good use of the platform in a constructive manner in the near future. I appeal to the public to support and help us in making Delhi’s environment more safe,'' he said.

The Delhi Police chief said the e-newsletter carries highlights of the month like the force securing first position amongst all states in implementing CCTNS; launch of the second edition of its community policing initiative, YUVA 2.0; e-FIR portal to lodge theft and burglary complaints, among various other activities.

According to police, the monthly e-newsletter is a compendium of all activities of Delhi Police being projected on social media.

It contains 16 pages, filled with a barrage of new initiatives, informing the citizens about its infrastructure, methods of redressal and much more, a senior police officer said.

The newsletter also chronicles various innovative measures by Delhi Police on social media like ‘Ask Me Anything’ session hosted on Twitter Live, police added.

The Twitter handle of the Delhi Police currently has 684.9K followers.

