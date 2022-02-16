Left Menu

Twitter adds Paytm as one of payment gateway for Tips transaction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:03 IST
Twitter adds Paytm as one of payment gateway for Tips transaction
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Social media platform Twitter has added Paytm Payments Services as one of the payment gateway for carrying out Tips transactions, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

Twitter has started Tips feature that enables users to support their content creators or small business owners on Twitter by using any Paytm payment instrument like Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy-now-pay-later), debit and credit cards, and netbanking.

The platform already has cryptocurrency and Razorpay gateway to facilitate transactions.

Back in May 2021, Twitter started experimenting with the Tips feature with a small test group of some influential and diverse voices on the service, including journalists and creators.

Since November last year, Tips has been made available to all individuals above 18 years of age on iOS and Android in India to monetise on Twitter and enables people on the service to send and receive funds as a token of appreciation.

''In India, millions of people already use Paytm for their everyday payments and we are excited to partner with Twitter to enable payments for Tips. This will support the creator community with monetisation capabilities,'' Paytm Payments Services CEO Praveen Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022