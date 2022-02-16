OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets February 2022 security patch

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is receiving a new software update - OxygenOS A.17 - that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to February 2022.

Here's the complete update changelog (via):

System

Updated Android Security Patch to 2022.02

The update is rolling out to Nord 2 users in India, Europe and North America. As always, the OTA will reach a small percentage of users today while a broader rollout will commence in a few days, the company said on the community forums.

Builds

IN: DN2101_11.A.17

EU: DN2103_11.A.17

NA: DN2103_11.A.17​

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Coming to the optics department, the handset's rear panel houses a triple camera array that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on OxygenOS and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology.