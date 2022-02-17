Brazil's Space Agency signs agreement with Amazon Web Services
Brazil's Space Agency said on Wednesday it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Amazon.com Inc's cloud network unit to foster the long-term development of the country's space program.
The agreement, the first of its kind in Latin America involving Amazon Web Services (AWS), will include research and development programs, training and startup development and the creation of a centralized repository of space data.
Amazon Web Services already has operations in Brazil, and in 2020 it announced a 1 billion reais ($195 million) investment in data centers in Sao Paulo, Brazil's wealthiest state. ($1 = 5.1337 reais)
