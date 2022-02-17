Confirmed! Oppo Find X5 series arriving on 24 February 2022

The Oppo Find X5 series will launch on 24 February 2022 at 11:00 GMT, the company confirmed on Thursday. The series will be the first to feature the company's self-designed imaging Neural Processing Unit 'MariSilicon X' which was unveiled at OPPO INNO Day 2021.

Oppo says MariSilicon X overcomes smartphone video capture's greatest challenge i.e. nighttime recording. The Oppo Find X5 Pro will take quality to new heights with its cutting-edge 6nm architecture, real-time RAW processing, and up to 20x faster 4K AI performance.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro sports a futuristic aesthetic and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The handset will run on ColorOS. As previously announced, the company has collaborated with Hasselblad to co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for the upcoming flagship series.

"With unrivalled night shooting capabilities, the high-end 5G flagship Find X5 Pro builds on the core DNA that makes OPPO a hit with consumers and critics alike. With a futuristic aesthetic, new ColorOS, world-class performance, ultra-fast connectivity and a camera system that's out of this world, Find X5 Pro raises the bar for smartphones," Oppo said in a press release.

As per the latest leaks and rumours, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

You can watch the online launch event on Oppo's official channel.

(To be updated)