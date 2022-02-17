CSPs lack right software solutions for effective 5G monetization: Nokia study

A Nokia-commissioned global survey of 100 communication service providers (CSPs) has found that they are behind in having the right software solutions in place for effective 5G monetization.

According to the new research, existing systems are overwhelmingly unprepared to capitalize on 5G and CSPs need to modernize their legacy monetization systems with new service offerings and application development ecosystems. They need flexible, agile and scalable systems that can quickly adapt and respond to changing enterprise and consumer needs and help them realize faster returns on their network investments.

To unlock 5G revenues and move beyond the traditional data plan model, a major shift among CSPs is needed toward adaptable monetization systems that utilize cloud-native, scalable and flexible infrastructure and open APIs for easy integration and deployment; and I think this survey highlights the work still to be done. Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia

Below are the key findings from the study: