CSPs lack right software solutions for effective 5G monetization: Nokia study
A Nokia-commissioned global survey of 100 communication service providers (CSPs) has found that they are behind in having the right software solutions in place for effective 5G monetization.
According to the new research, existing systems are overwhelmingly unprepared to capitalize on 5G and CSPs need to modernize their legacy monetization systems with new service offerings and application development ecosystems. They need flexible, agile and scalable systems that can quickly adapt and respond to changing enterprise and consumer needs and help them realize faster returns on their network investments.
To unlock 5G revenues and move beyond the traditional data plan model, a major shift among CSPs is needed toward adaptable monetization systems that utilize cloud-native, scalable and flexible infrastructure and open APIs for easy integration and deployment; and I think this survey highlights the work still to be done.
Below are the key findings from the study:
- CSPs anticipate that 60% of new revenue will come through B2B2X models and not from the traditional B2B or B2C models.
- Only 11% of respondents had sufficient Business Support Systems (BSS) in place to meet the needs of 5G-enabled business models. With BSS, CSPs can manage their operations and supply chains through functions, such as billing and charging, and for delivering a solid customer experience.
- 98% of respondents said they planned to evolve or extend their BSS over the next 5 years in order to put proper, up-to-date monetization tools in place.
- 70% of CSPs are now considering deploying monetization systems on the cloud, which has many benefits including limitless scalability, an ideal platform for AI and analytics and edge compute capabilities for ultra-low latency use cases.
- Two-thirds of respondents indicated they believe that real-time charging is essential for 5G monetization, in part because of its ability to help CSPs respond quickly to customer demands.
