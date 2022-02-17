Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22557 with live captions, new touch gestures and more

The Windows 11 Build 22557 has been released to the Dev Channel with a handful of new features for Insiders to try. These include folders in the pinned apps area of Start, live captions, a new Focus experience, Quick Access improvements in File Explorer, new touch gestures, and more.

With this update, you can now create and curate folders in the pinned apps area of Start. Simply drag an app on top of another to create a folder.

Secondly, the new Focus experience enables everyone to stay in the moment and minimize distractions on their PC. To start a focus session, go to Notification Center > Select the amount of time for your focus session > Press Start Focus.

In addition, the new Do not disturb feature lets you silence notification banners. You can also set priority notifications to control whether calls, reminders and specific apps break through when 'Do not disturb is on. Go to Settings > System > Notifications to set up rules to automatically turn on Do not disturb.

Next up, live captions will now show you captions of spoken content. They can be displayed at the top or bottom of the screen, or in a floating window. You can turn on live caption with the WIN + Ctrl + L keyboard shortcut, or from the Accessibility flyout under Quick Settings.

Thirdly, Quick Access in File Explorer now supports pinning files and will show files hosted in OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

This update adds 5 new touch gestures :

Swipe to invoke and dismiss Start

Swipe between Pinned/All apps and Recommended/More on Start

Swipe to invoke and dismiss Quick Settings

Swipe to invoke and dismiss Notification Center

Full-screen gripper

The Windows 11 Build 22557 also includes general improvements as well as some new known issues. You can see the full changelog here.