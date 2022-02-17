Left Menu

Russia to reply to U.S. in security talks on Thursday - minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:15 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russia will send a reply to the United States on the issue of security guarantees on Thursday, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Moscow will make the letter public, Lavrov said. Russia has demanded that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO, something that Washington and Brussels have so far refused to promise.

