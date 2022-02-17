Russia to reply to U.S. in security talks on Thursday - minister

Russia will send a reply to the United States on the issue of security guarantees on Thursday, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Moscow will make the letter public, Lavrov said. Russia has demanded that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO, something that Washington and Brussels have so far refused to promise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)