Apollo joins hands with Marafon group to enter Uzbekistan

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Marafon Group to make a foray into Uzbekistan.

The leading healthcare provider has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Marafon Group for setting up a first-of-its-kind tertiary care hospital.

The Marafon Group already operates over nine medical and diagnostic centres in Uzbekistan.

''Now, with this partnership with Apollo Hospitals for the tertiary care hospital, it will provide quality healthcare for over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and bordering regions of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan,'' the healthcare major said in a statement.

Apollo Hospitals will offer various services like technical inputs, consulting, clinical know-how, commissioning and BOMA (branding, operations and management agreement) of the tertiary care hospital.

The tertiary care hospital will be built in the Fergana region that will primarily focus on oncology, organ transplants, urology, neurosurgery, cardiology and high-end diagnostic.

The Uzbekistan government and the Government of Fergana have come together to facilitate the tie-up between Apollo Hospitals and Marafon Group.

''We take immense pride in joining hands with Marafon Group to provide tertiary care services to over 60 million people of Uzbekistan and its neighbouring countries thus improving access to quality healthcare.

''We stand strong together at each development stage to evolve the healthcare landscape in Uzbekistan and celebrate strong bond of trust, commitment and care with our partners and patients,'' Apollo Hospitals founder and Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

Marafon Group Co-founder Nurillo Mamasadikov said the project is in line with its mission to develop Uzbekistan and revolutionise healthcare offering in the region.

''Our association with Apollo Hospitals will strengthen the healthcare system and improve quality of life in Uzbekistan. We look forward to having a unified approach in jointly offering tertiary care services,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)