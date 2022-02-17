Russia touts 'military technical' threat in security response with U.S.

Russia formally notified the United States on Thursday that it would be forced to respond, including using "military technical" measures, if Washington did not negotiate legally-binding security guarantees for Moscow.

A copy of Russia's written responses to U.S. counterproposals on security was published by the TASS news agency. In it, Moscow said that Russia's red lines were being ignored and that it was alarmed by growing U.S. and NATO military activity near Russia.

Defence say the "military-technical" response, which President Vladimir Putin first spoke of in December, could include a range of measures including missile and troop deployments, electronic warfare and even the use of space-based weapons systems.

