Russia touts 'military technical' threat in security response with U.S.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:31 IST
Russia formally notified the United States on Thursday that it would be forced to respond, including using "military technical" measures, if Washington did not negotiate legally-binding security guarantees for Moscow.

A copy of Russia's written responses to U.S. counterproposals on security was published by the TASS news agency. In it, Moscow said that Russia's red lines were being ignored and that it was alarmed by growing U.S. and NATO military activity near Russia.

Defence say the "military-technical" response, which President Vladimir Putin first spoke of in December, could include a range of measures including missile and troop deployments, electronic warfare and even the use of space-based weapons systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

