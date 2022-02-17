Left Menu

Samsung to start selling premium Galaxy S22 series from March 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean electronics major Samsung on Thursday unveiled smartphone Galaxy S22 Ultra series in the ultra premium segment which it plans to start selling in the country from March 11.

The company unveiled six high-end smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series in the price range of Rs 72,999-Rs 1,18,999 apiece.

''For the first time, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will bring together the best of Galaxy Note and S Series.

''Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen, advanced nightography capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, making it our most-powerful ultra device yet,'' Samsung India Senior Director and Head (Product Marketing) Aditya Babbar said.

An industry source said the company will start selling the Galaxy S22 series in the country from March 11.

