Blinken says Russian forces preparing to launch attack against Ukraine in 'coming days'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday warned that Russian forces are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in "coming days," adding that Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for an attack on its neighbor that could include a fake or real assault using chemical weapons.

Blinken told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine that he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Thursday proposing a meeting in person in Europe next week, as he called on Russia to state clearly and plainly during the meeting that it would not invade Ukraine.

