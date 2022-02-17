WHO recommends seven day quarantine for COVID-19 exposed after negative test

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday shortened the recommended quarantine duration for people exposed to the coronavirus, saying those who test negative can now end quarantine after seven days instead of 14 previously.

Where testing to shorten quarantine is not possible, quarantine may be ended after day 10 without testing if the contact presents no symptoms, the agency said in its new interim guidance.

