Left Menu

Samsung announces Indian pricing for Galaxy S22 series

After much wait, South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally revealed the prices for the Galaxy S22 series in India.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 17-02-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 23:04 IST
Samsung announces Indian pricing for Galaxy S22 series
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

After much wait, South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally revealed the prices for the Galaxy S22 series in India. According to GSM Arena, the company has provided a choice of two storage options - 128/256GB for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra ships with 256GB or 512GB. All models are Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered.

The Galaxy S22 is Rs 72,999 for the base storage or Rs 76,999 for 256GB. The Galaxy S22 plus starts at Rs 84,999 for the 128GB and goes up to Rs 88,999 for the 256GB model. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Rs 1,09,999 for the 256GB model and all the way to Rs 1,18,999 for a 512GB configuration.

As per GSM Arena, Samsung will open pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series on February 23. However, it is still unclear when the devices will be up for shipping. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
3
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022