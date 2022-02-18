Qualcomm, HPE partner to further capabilities of 5G virtualized networks

Qualcomm Technologies has joined forces with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver the next-generation 5G virtualized distributed unit solutions and help address the ever-changing demands of 5G.

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with HPE to further the capabilities and efficiencies of 5G virtualized networks. Through our collaboration with HPE, we are able to deliver enhanced, powerful and reliable 5G experiences to consumers," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 5G, mobile broadband and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies' inline accelerator card, the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN, the 5G virtualized distributed units will offer high-performance, O-RAN-compliant, energy-efficient, virtualized, cloud-native 5G solutions to meet the demands of next-gen networks, simplify deployments and lower total cost of ownership (TCO), Qualcomm said in a press release on Thursday.

The Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card is designed to deliver a high-performance, low-latency, and power-efficient solution that is expected to enable cloud-native and virtualized 5G networks deployments by offloading server CPUs from compute-intensive 5G baseband processing.

The 5G RAN virtualized distributed unit (vDU) solution combines the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and the RAN workload optimized HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus Telco Server to deliver the industry's first fully optimized vDU with up to 60% Lower Total Cost of Ownership for operators.

"Our industry-leading HPE carrier-grade infrastructure integrated with Qualcomm Technologies' innovative technology will further benefit our customers as they expand the deployment of their 5G networks," said Tom Craig, general manager and vice president, communications technology group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.