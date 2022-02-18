ARPA-E selects Nokia Bell Labs for funding to develop energy-efficient data center technologies

Bell Labs, the research arm of Nokia, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) for OPEN 2021 funding to develop energy-efficient data center technologies.

"Working with ARPA-E and our partners, we will look at how we can allow for sustainable growth. Our goal is to play a positive role in tackling climate change in the U.S. by reducing and re-using the energy flowing through the compute and communications hardware that delivers the digital services we all increasingly rely on," said Peter Vetter, President of Bell Labs Core Research.

OPEN 2021, the latest instalment of ARPA-E's OPEN program, prioritizes funding high-impact, high-risk technologies that support novel approaches to clean energy challenges. The program will develop technologies across a wide range of technology areas, including electric vehicles, offshore wind, storage, nuclear recycling, and more.

The Nokia Bell Labs will develop a highly efficient thermal energy architecture that will deliver a significant reduction in data server cooling energy as well as deliver both heating and cooling to buildings. The proposed technology will rearchitect compute infrastructure to provide a valuable heat source in a way that is practical and cost-effective.

"With ARPA-E support, Nokia Bell Labs and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign along with associate partners, including Carrier Global Corporation, will work together to explore a highly efficient, resource-conserving thermal energy architecture that will simultaneously improve energy efficiency of high-power-compute-cooling and deliver high-quality thermal energy that can be used directly for heating and cooling applications," Nokia said in a press release on Thursday.

Nokia says the project with ARPA-E is an extension of its broader efforts to accelerate digitalization to help the ICT industry reduce its environmental footprint as well as to support other industries in becoming more resource and material-efficient.

