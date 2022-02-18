Left Menu

Ukraine estimates probability of major escalation with Russia as low -defence minister

We estimate the probability of a large-scale escalation as low," Reznikov said. He said Russia had amassed some 149,000 troops around Ukraine and another several thousand were expected to arrive in the near future. Russia's military build-up has raised Western fears that it will invade Ukraine.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:22 IST
Ukraine estimates probability of major escalation with Russia as low -defence minister
Oleksii Reznikov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine estimates the probability of a major escalation of conflict with Russia to below, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament on Friday.

"Our intelligence sees every move that could pose a potential threat to Ukraine. We estimate the probability of a large-scale escalation as low," Reznikov said.

He said Russia had amassed some 149,000 troops around Ukraine and another several thousand were expected to arrive in the near future. Russia's military build-up has raised Western fears that it will invade Ukraine. Moscow denies any such plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022