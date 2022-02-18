Mapping 6 lakh villages under SVAMITVA & 3D Maps for 100 cities a game-changer

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed that Geospatial Policy would be announced soon as the liberalization of the guidelines has yielded very positive outcomes within one year's time. He said, open call for empanelment of Geospatial companies by Survey of India for mapping 6 lakh villages under the SVAMITVA scheme and the launch of pan-India 3D Maps Program by Genesys International (https://www.igenesys.com) for 100 cities, based on the concept of Digital Twins are historic and revolutionary in nature and will be a game-changer decision. Speaking as chief guest commemorating the first Anniversary of the Release of Geospatial Data, the Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said the launch of the pan-India 3D Maps Program by Genesys International for 100 cities, based on the concept of Digital Twins, is historic and revolutionary in nature and will be a game-changer decision. Dr. Jitendra Singh said Geospatial technologies are the nation's "digital currency" that finds dynamic application into multiple sectors like Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Health, Agriculture, Urban Planning, Highways, and Service Delivery. He said the size of the Indian Geospatial market in 2020 as per one industry estimate was INR 23,345 Crore, including INR 10,595 Crore of export which is likely to grow to INR 36,300 Crore in 2025. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government of India's vision for a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and Atmanirbhar Bharat rests on the key pillars of Make in India and Digital India.

He said all the bold decisions in Space, Atomic Energy, Drone, and the liberalization of Geospatial data by the Guidelines have been a key driver behind these industry milestones, having boosted engagements, collaborations, and innovations on the pillars of transparency and efficiency. 3D Maps Program launched by Genesys International involves the creation of this extremely accurate 3D data that will facilitate the delivery of previously unavailable high-definition mapping applications for infra planning, e-governance, smart cars, e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning for next-generation networks in telecom, renewable energy, and disaster management and rapid response. Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST, Mr. Agendra Kumar, President of Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI), Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Founder and CEO, Geospatial World, Mr. Rakesh Verma, Chairman and MD, MapMyIndia, Mr. Sajid Malik, Chairman and MD, Genesys International, Prof Bharat Lohani, IIT, Kanpur Representatives from Google, Hexagon and other Industry members and officials joined the event.

