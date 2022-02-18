Google rolls out mid-month OTA update for Pixel 6, 6 Pro devices

Google has rolled out an unexpected mid-month OTA update for its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. They would be receiving the same February version of Android 12 but with a slightly different build number. According to GSM Arena, the factory images were updated on Google's website and are now live as well.

It was speculated that perhaps the recent launch of the Pixel 6 duo to new markets like Singapore, Italy, and Spain had to do with the mid-month update, but according to a Twitter user, Google patched a couple of things that weren't worth mentioning. According to the user, Google added a security fix that it missed with the first update. It also patched a couple of binary files that related to the camera's software.

It's yet to be seen whether the update addresses an issue that some were experiencing that involved the Wi-Fi shutting off on its own. As per The Verge, the update is now rolling out to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models and weighs in at about 10 MB. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)