U.S. Apple store workers looking to unionize - Washington Post

Employees at many Apple Inc stores in the United States are working to unionize, the Washington Post reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonpost.com%2Ftechnology%2F2022%2F02%2F18%2Fapple-retail-stores-union-labor%2F&data=04%7C01%7CChavi.Mehta%40thomsonreuters.com%7C12ab278936ba4210064208d9f2e10b14%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637807870814157355%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=O%2Fzr6En7yYcBqxCUkc1gOu%2FsDz%2FdaeYLKYhEUux3TIY%3D&reserved=0 on Friday, citing people familiar with the efforts.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

