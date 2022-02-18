Left Menu

Realme UI 3.0 early access application open for Realme X7 Pro 5G

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:21 IST
Realme UI 3.0 early access application open for Realme X7 Pro 5G
Image Credit: Twitter (@realmeIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Realme X7 Pro 5G users in India can now enrol their device in the realme UI 3.0 early access program and experience the whole new features of the latest iteration of the Android skin based on Android 12.

The applications will be accepted in batches and only limited seats are available. Before applying for early access, make sure your phone is updated to the required UI version i.e. RMX2121_11.C.07 / RMX2121_11.C.06.

You need to also ensure that the available phone storage is more than 10GB. Additionally, the battery level should be above 60% and the phone should not be rooted.

To apply for the program, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz. You will receive the update soon after submitting all details in the application channel.

The Realme UI 3.0 brings a fluid interface, exciting features like Omojis, Floating window 2.0; privacy and security improvements such as approximate location sharing, Private Pic Share and more for a fluid and secure experience.

More details can be found here.

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022