Realme UI 3.0 early access application open for Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme X7 Pro 5G users in India can now enrol their device in the realme UI 3.0 early access program and experience the whole new features of the latest iteration of the Android skin based on Android 12.

The applications will be accepted in batches and only limited seats are available. Before applying for early access, make sure your phone is updated to the required UI version i.e. RMX2121_11.C.07 / RMX2121_11.C.06.

You need to also ensure that the available phone storage is more than 10GB. Additionally, the battery level should be above 60% and the phone should not be rooted.

To apply for the program, go to the phone's Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details and finish the quiz. You will receive the update soon after submitting all details in the application channel.

The Realme UI 3.0 brings a fluid interface, exciting features like Omojis, Floating window 2.0; privacy and security improvements such as approximate location sharing, Private Pic Share and more for a fluid and secure experience.

More details can be found here.