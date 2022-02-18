Left Menu

Motor racing-Extreme E to launch hydrogen championship in 2024

"It has become increasingly clear to us that creating a hydrogen racing series is a natural evolution of our mission to showcase the possibilities of new technologies in the race to fight climate issues." Development for the Extreme H vehicle, which will see a hydrogen fuel cell replace the battery as the car's principal energy source, is already in the works, with a prototype expected by early next year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:30 IST
Motor racing-Extreme E to launch hydrogen championship in 2024

Extreme E, the electric off-road series that made its debut last year, is set to launch a hydrogen championship in 2024, organisers announced on Friday. Extreme H will run alongside Extreme E, with races held on the same days and at the same venues.

"Extreme E was designed to be a tested for innovation and solutions for mobility," founder and CEO Alejandro Agag said in a statement. "It has become increasingly clear to us that creating a hydrogen racing series is a natural evolution of our mission to showcase the possibilities of new technologies in the race to fight climate issues."

Development for the Extreme H vehicle, which will see a hydrogen fuel cell replace the battery as the car's principal energy source, is already in the works, with a prototype expected by early next year. "Together with the current Extreme E Teams we will decide in the coming months the best way to integrate the Hydrogen powered cars into the racing weekend. Two separate categories, full transition to Hydrogen or joint racing are all options on the table," added Agag.

Former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg's team won the inaugural Extreme E title last year, edging seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's team for the trophy. The new season kicks off in Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022