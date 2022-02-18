Ericsson expands RAN portfolio with new energy-efficient products

Ericsson has expanded its radio access network (RAN) portfolio with seven new products and solutions that address the 5G rollout and sustainability goals of communications service providers (CSPs).

Powered by next-generation Ericsson Silicon, the new products will deliver sizeable energy savings and up to ten-fold capacity increases, with minimal or no added footprint, the company said on Thursday.

"We continue to evolve our RAN portfolio with more solutions for smart, slim and sustainable 5G networks. Our latest innovations will further optimize 5G sites for both purpose-built and Cloud RAN deployments," said Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson.

The portfolio additions include Radio 4490, a dual-band radio that consumes 25 percent less power consumption compared to the current product. The new dual-band radio has a high-power version - 4490 HP - which enables up to 50 percent more output power compared to current radios. Both are Cloud RAN-ready.

Other solutions include:

64T/R Massive MIMO AIR 6428 for mid-band, with 400MHz bandwidth for efficient RAN sharing

for mid-band, with 400MHz bandwidth for efficient RAN sharing Highly integrated, multi-band Antenna 4602 designed for best wind load durability and for maintained site build requirements

designed for best wind load durability and for maintained site build requirements Next-generation Interleaved AIR 3218 with industry-leading low height and weight - enables Massive MIMO rollouts without growing visual antenna footprint

with industry-leading low height and weight - enables Massive MIMO rollouts without growing visual antenna footprint Expanded Deep Sleep mode software for new radios and Massive MIMO portfolios. Consumes up to 70 percent less power per radio during low traffic hours

mode software for new radios and Massive MIMO portfolios. Consumes up to 70 percent less power per radio during low traffic hours Coverage Boost - a versatile 5G carrier aggregation software that delivers 60 percent wider reach for mid-band Time Division Duplex (TDD) compared to dual connectivity. It supports RAN Compute and Cloud RAN platforms

"With this launch, Ericsson has shown its commitment to sustainability through energy-efficient products and solutions for 5G rollouts and site expansions. Ericsson's recipe includes in-house silicon, innovative radio and antenna product engineering, and advanced software features," says Ed Gubbins, Principal Analyst at Global Data.