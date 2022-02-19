Left Menu

First few details about upcoming Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro out

While the launch of Google's next Pixel series is still months away, the first few concrete details of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:58 IST
First few details about upcoming Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro out
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

While the launch of Google's next Pixel series is still months away, the first few concrete details of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here. 9to5Google has uncovered the details about the new lineup including the devices' codenames, the Tensor chip used, and their Samsung modem.

As per 9to5Google, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are most likely to be powered by Google's second-generation Tensor chipset. It has been spotted with model number 'GS201' and an internal codename 'Cloudripper', which is something that was expected before.

The Pixel 7 duo will use the second-gen Tensor chipset with a Samsung-made Exynos Modem 5300 for connectivity purposes. The codenames for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are reportedly Cheetah and Panther, which is interesting because up until before the Pixel 6 generation Google's only used codenames related to fish or other sea life.

The last bit of information that got out today has to do with a third Pixel codename attached to the Exynos Modem 5300, which is Ravenclaw. Now, this may be a Hogwarts reference and nothing more, or things could be more interesting. Last year when the first Tensor was under development Google tested it internally by replacing the Snapdragon 765 in some Pixel 5 units with the Tensor. These models were then codenamed Whitefin - a mashup including "white" from "Whitechapel", the Tensor project's codename, and "fin" for "Redfin" - the Pixel 5's codename.

Similarly, the speculation goes, maybe "Raven" in "Ravenclaw" refers to the Pixel 6 Pro and "claw" is just a feline reference, in which case this would be a Pixel 6 Pro device with Pixel 7 innards, created for testing purposes. None of this is likely to be officially confirmed until the Google Pixel 7 series launches, which will probably happen in October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022