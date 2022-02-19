Left Menu

Russia makes demands that it knows NATO cannot fulfill, Stoltenberg says

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 19-02-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 15:27 IST
Jens Stoltenberg Image Credit: Twitter(@NATOpress)
Moscow is confronting NATO with demands it knows the alliance cannot meet, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

"The danger is now the combination of this massive military build-up with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say: If we don't meet them, there will be military consequences," Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference.

"This is a new normal, that we have a Russia which is openly contesting core values for European security and then demonstrating their will to use force or the threat of force to get their will," he added.

