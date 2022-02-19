Russia makes demands that it knows NATO cannot fulfill, Stoltenberg says
- Country:
- Germany
Moscow is confronting NATO with demands it knows the alliance cannot meet, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.
"The danger is now the combination of this massive military build-up with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say: If we don't meet them, there will be military consequences," Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference.
"This is a new normal, that we have a Russia which is openly contesting core values for European security and then demonstrating their will to use force or the threat of force to get their will," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stoltenberg
- Moscow
- NATO
- European
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Munich Security Conference
- Russia
ALSO READ
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Kaagaz qualifies for Rs 3.7-cr YCombinator accelerator early-stage funding
French President Macron to meet Putin in Moscow next week and will also travel to Ukraine
Oil stocks drive a bounce in European shares
European Union to toughen emissions test for hybrid cars -sources