Skype now supports emergency calling in US

Skype has added support for emergency calls to 911 in the United States. The emergency calling feature was previously available in Australia, Denmark, Finland and the UK.

According to the Skype Support page, you can also enable 911 emergency location sharing to permit Skype to automatically capture and share your location with emergency services operators when making a 911 call. Location will only be shared in the event you dial 911 for the purpose of routing your call and providing location information to your local emergency operator.

You can enable 911 emergency location sharing under Settings > Privacy > Turn 911 emergency location sharing on. The feature can be disabled at any time, thereafter your address will not be shared with 911.

Emergency calling in the US is available with the latest Skype version 8.80 update, which also brings a handful of other features including the ability to zoom in on the share screen and customize reactions on mobile.

Below are the release notes for the Skype version 8.80 update (Via):

Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web

The time limit on voice messages has increased from 2 minutes to 5 minutes.

When "Wow" just doesn't cover it: We added the ability to have custom reactions on mobile.

When you choose a light or dark theme in Skype, it will reflect during your Skype call.

Now you can zoom in on the share screen.

Emergency calling in the United States.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

Skype for Android, iPhone, and iPad

The time limit on voice messages has increased from 2 minutes to 5 minutes.

Now you can zoom in on the share screen.

Emergency calling in the United States.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

