2022 Mini-LED iMac Pro could launch in June

Apple is widely rumoured to be planning a new version of the 27-inch iMac powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

As per Mac Rumours, while the computer was originally expected to be released in the first quarter of this year, it might end up launching a few months later.

According to oft-accurate display industry consultant Ross Young, a redesigned 'iMac Pro' with a mini-LED ProMotion display could launch in June. (ANI)

