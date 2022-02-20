KSUM to join hands with Kerala IT Parks to organise tech-based summits

The Kerala government's nodal agency for entrepreneurship development, KSUM, on Sunday decided to join hands with Kerala IT parks to organize a series of technology- based summits in the state to inspire more tech startups to come up with innovative ideas.

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) took the decision at the conclusion of two-day ‘Huddle Global’ conference organized here by it.

On the tie-up with the IT Parks, KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M Thomas said the move was made knowing well the increasing importance of technology summits.

“This will be an encouragement for more startups and the technology community to come up with their novel ideas and solutions in emerging technologies,” Thomas, also the CEO of Kerala IT Parks, said in a statement.

“In fact, it will bridge the gap between problem-centric solutions and cutting-edge technologies,” he added.

The February 19-20 Huddle Global offered a platform for startups to showcase their products as well as interact with technology and industry leaders on ways to move ahead in the post-pandemic world, the statement said.

According to the statement, the conclave is considered as one of Asia’s largest startup ecosystem congregations and India's biggest networking platform for entrepreneurs.

The event focused on business, investment and partnership opportunities for startups in a world that is grappling with unwelcome repercussions of the pandemic, it said.

On the inaugural day, KSUM signed MoUs with Google for Startups, Habitat, Jetro, Global Accelerator Network, NASSCOM and CSL, among others.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

