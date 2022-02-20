Left Menu

iPhone 14 Pro might feature 8GB RAM, matching Samsung's Galaxy S22

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to recent reports.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 23:37 IST
iPhone 14 Pro might feature 8GB RAM, matching Samsung's Galaxy S22
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to recent reports.

As per GSM Arena, a rumour that surfaced out of Korea this week says 8GB of RAM would match the amount of RAM in Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models, and it would be an increase over the 6GB of RAM in iPhone 13 Pro models.

It's unclear how much RAM the standard iPhone 14 models will have, but it will likely be less than the Pro models. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States
4
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022