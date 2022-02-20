iPhone 14 Pro might feature 8GB RAM, matching Samsung's Galaxy S22

iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM, the most memory ever offered in an iPhone, according to recent reports.

As per GSM Arena, a rumour that surfaced out of Korea this week says 8GB of RAM would match the amount of RAM in Samsung's new Galaxy S22 models, and it would be an increase over the 6GB of RAM in iPhone 13 Pro models.

It's unclear how much RAM the standard iPhone 14 models will have, but it will likely be less than the Pro models. (ANI)

