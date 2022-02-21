Trump's Truth Social app hits Apple app store
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump's Truth Social app is available for download on Apple Inc's app store late Sunday evening, according to witness accounts.
The app was also automatically downloaded to Apple device users who pre-ordered the app ahead of the anticipated launch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump's
- Truth Social
- Apple
Advertisement