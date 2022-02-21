Galaxy Tab S8 series lands in India: Details Inside

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S8+ series in India. The series, comprising Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8+ Ultra, will be available for pre-order between February 22 and March 10, 2022.

Upon pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S8+ series, you get a free Keyboard Cover worth up to Rs 22999 along with cashback of up to Rs 10000 with Galaxy Tab S8+ Ultra, Rs 8000 with Tab S8+ and Rs 7000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8+ using HDFC Bank cards.

Specifications

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8+ Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is protected by an Armor Aluminum frame that is over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending as compared to Galaxy Tab S7, the company claims.

The device is equipped with dual 12MP front cameras and is fuelled by an 11,200mAh battery that supports 45W super-fast charging.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite colour in 12GB+256GB storage and is priced at Rs 1,08,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 1,22,999 for the 5G variant.

Galaxy Tab S8+

The Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it has 13MP+6MP dual rear cameras and for selfies and video chatting, you get a 12MP ultra wide camera on the front.

The device is equipped with a 10,090mAh battery.

Available in a single 8GB+128GB storage variant, Galaxy Tab S8+ is priced at Rs 74,999 for Wi-Fi variant and Rs 87,999 for 5G variant.

Galaxy Tab S8

The Galaxy Tab S8+ features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses an 8,000mAh battery and the same camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8+.

Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at Rs 58,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 70,999 for the 5G variant. It will also be available in a single 8GB+128GB storage variant.

Both Galaxy Tab S8+ and S8+ will be offered in three color options - Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold.