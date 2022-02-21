Fired up and Victorious, Chelsea FC are Crowned World Champions

The new trophy adds to Chelsea's impressive trophy haul over the past 12 months, which included becoming the Champions of Europe against Manchester City last May in Porto. This information was announced by PMI, a service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand. Parimatch is incredibly proud of Chelsea becoming world champion and celebrates the club's unique style, determination, and charisma - the very reasons that fueled the partnership between the two brands. Chelsea FC signed a three-year partnership contract with Parimatch in 2021, joining Juventus, Leicester City, Everton, and others as part of the company's portfolio of football club partners. Soon after the partnership announcement, Parimatch and Chelsea launched a global campaign based on the legend of King Arthur, which featured first-team players Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Thiago Silva. Shortly, Chelsea will compete in two English major domestic competitions. The club's men's team will play Liverpool in the League Cup Final on February 27, while the Chelsea Women's team will be aiming for back-to-back League Cup titles against Manchester City on March 5. Parimatch cheers on Chelsea and is confident that its partner's strong drive to win will bring the club further success over the remainder of the season. For Video, please click here. About Parimach Parimatch is the world-leading betting company founded in 1994 which employs a digital-focused strategy to meet all the challenges of today's reality. The company has come a long way and is continuously developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed by over 2.6 million users across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Parimatch's team of champions includes such stars as Conor McGregor, the living legend of boxing Mike Tyson and Dale Willem Steyn, one of the greatest bowlers of all time. It also includes partnerships with one of the most famous football leagues in the world, such as LaLiga, as well as with the biggest teams in the world: Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester City, and Everton. About PMI PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides the tech, marketing, and communications services for partners in the betting and gambling industry. Innovations, new technologies, and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers are what drive PMI forward. Image: Parimatch cheers their partner, Chelsea, on becoming world champion

