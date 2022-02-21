Left Menu

YouTube rolls out new feature to show when a channel is live streaming

American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube is coming out with a new feature that will make it easier for users to identify a channel when it's live streaming.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:03 IST
YouTube rolls out new feature to show when a channel is live streaming
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube is coming out with a new feature that will make it easier for users to identify a channel when it's live streaming. The company is adding a new indicator to show when a channel is live streaming on the platform, its chief product officer Neal Mohan announced on Twitter.

The feature consists of showing a ring with the word "Live" on it around a channel's profile picture when they're live streaming, which you can tap to jump straight into the live broadcast. The feature should make it easier to find live content as you browse YouTube, reported The Verge. If the feature sounds familiar, it might be because it is already used on a couple of other services. TikTok uses a similar pulsing ring effect on a channel's profile picture if they're live streaming when you scroll past their video in your feed.

Instagram also shows a colourful ring around the profile pictures of live streaming accounts when they're shown at the top of your feed. Like Stories, which originally started out as a Snapchat feature before being rapidly cloned by basically every other platform out there, it seems the live ring UI was too perfect to not integrate into YouTube.

But the biggest example of the inspiration YouTube is taking from TikTok is undoubtedly 'Shorts', a feature that lets you browse short-form video content using a vertically scrolling feed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022