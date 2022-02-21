Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom demonstrate global 5G end-to-end network slicing

Ericsson, in partnership with Deutsche Telekom, today announced a breakthrough proof of concept implementation of global 5G end-to-end network slicing, a key enabler for unlocking 5G opportunities.

In this global 5G slicing trial, the Quality of Service (QoS) connectivity was extended from Germany to Poland using a 5G slicing setup based on commercial grade Ericsson 5G Standalone (SA) radio and core network infrastructure and a Deutsche Telekom commercial SD-WAN solution.

According to Ericsson, 5G slicing in combination with SD-WAN and local traffic breakout enable flexible connectivity establishment and control, while traffic breakout close to the application server in visited countries enables low latency.

In addition, Radio Resource Partitioning (RRP) secures Radio Access Network (RAN) resources and QoS with Radio Access Network (RAN) slicing.

"Network slicing is a key 5G enabler to deliver tailored connectivity services to enterprise customers. By flexibly combining 5G slicing with SD-WAN in an international setup, we can address the emerging need among enterprises for uniform global connectivity with guaranteed quality of service," said Alex Choi, SVP Technology Strategy & Innovation, Deutsche Telekom.

In a press release, Ericsson highlighted the following benefits of this global 5G slicing trial:

Flexible and automated connectivity establishment and control

Low latencies with QoS due to traffic breakout of a QoS secured slice in a visited countryUse of shared RAN infrastructure and QoS assured RAN partitions

Uniform service characteristics across geographies for global enterprise needs offered by a central operator in cooperation with international partner operators

Combining different technologies in an intelligent and flexible way across borders to address the emerging needs of globally operating enterprises is another proof point of the promise that a global 5G ecosystem can offer. Erik Ekudden, Senior Vice President, CTO and Head of Group Function Technology, Ericsson

Ericsson said that this approach will be especially beneficial for globally operating enterprises that run latency-critical applications in different countries.