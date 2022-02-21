Realme announces realme UI 3.0 Open Beta for Realme 8 Pro

Realme has announced realme UI 3.0 Open Beta based on Android 12 for Realme 8 Pro to let users experience the new features in advance and make the UI better.

Before applying for the realme UI 3.0 Open Beta, you need to ensure that:

Your device is not rooted and updated to the required version: RMX3081_11.A.45

The available phone storage is more than 5GB

The battery is above 60%

Update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store

Backup your personal data

To apply for the realme UI 3.0 Open Beta, go to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now.

You will get the latest update if your application passes the review, and there is also a notification when the version is available, Realme said in a post on the company's forums.

Realme 8 Pro: Specifications

The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch front camera. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the handset is equipped with a quad rear camera module that houses a 108-megapixel primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel B&W camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The Realme 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast-charging technology that delivers 75 percent charge in 30 minutes. The handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.