Left Menu

Twitter might be testing a way to let you untag from threads

Twitter might be testing a way to untag for users who do not wish to be part of a thread.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:07 IST
Twitter might be testing a way to let you untag from threads
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Twitter might be testing a way to untag for users who do not wish to be part of a thread. The Verge obtained a screenshot of a new "leave this conversation" feature, according to which, the feature would untag your username from a Twitter conversation, preventing people from mentioning you in the conversation again, and stop you from receiving notifications about it.

The feature looks different from "mute this conversation," an existing option that turns off notifications for a thread you're mentioned in. According to a follow-up tweet, leaving the conversation will make your Twitter handle appear as plain text in the tweet where you're mentioned, rather than the hyperlink someone would normally see if they tap your Twitter handle. That could add friction that discourages other users from pulling you into ancillary conversations and signals that you're not interested in participating.

Twitter has steadily introduced subtle ways to control how other users engage with your account. That includes tweaks that simplify existing options like forcing a user to unfollow you, as well as limits to replies and notifications when an account with lots of followers has retweeted you. This feature would fall on the more dramatic end of the spectrum -- but also add option lots of users might appreciate when tagged in an irritating thread. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022