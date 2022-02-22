QUOTES-Extracts from Putin's speech on Ukraine
"As a result of Bolshevik policy, Soviet Ukraine arose, which even today can with good reason be called 'Vladimir Ilyich Lenin's Ukraine'. And now grateful descendants have demolished monuments to Lenin in Ukraine. We are ready to show you what real decommunization means for Ukraine."
Following are extracts from a televised speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine. ON ORIGINS OF MODERN UKRAINE
"Modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more precisely, Bolshevik, communist Russia. This process began immediately after the revolution of 1917... "As a result of Bolshevik policy, Soviet Ukraine arose, which even today can with good reason be called 'Vladimir Ilyich Lenin's Ukraine'. He is its author and architect. This is fully confirmed by archive documents... And now grateful descendants have demolished monuments to Lenin in Ukraine. This is what they call decommunization. Do you want decommunization? Well, that suits us just fine. But it is unnecessary, as they say, to stop halfway. We are ready to show you what real decommunization means for Ukraine."
