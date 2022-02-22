Left Menu

EU to wait on sanctions package for Russia's next step, official says

Updated: 22-02-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:39 IST
The recognition of the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions by Russian President Vladimir Putin is just a first step after which more action from Russia is likely to follow, a European Union official said on Monday.

"We know that what Putin decided today is the first step, and there will probably be next steps, so the situation may evolve by the hour," the official said.

Asked if the EU would respond with sanctions already on Tuesday, the official said they were likely to take longer, because the EU would want to see Russia's next steps first. Any sanctions would be prepared by a meeting of ambassadors of EU countries to the European Union, the official said.

